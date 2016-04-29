Multiple lane closures this weekend

There will be several lane closures not too far from the Bryan Park Interchange beginning Friday night at 9:30.

Closures:

Ramp from Laburnum Avenue to Interstate 64 west

North Boulevard to Interstate 64 west

Ramp from Interstate 64 west onto Interstate 95 south

These areas will be closed so crews can mill and pave portions of the road in an effort to restore the Interstate 64 bridge over Interstate 195 near Bryan Park.

These lane closures will be in place through 6:30 Monday morning.

If you are coming from Laburnum, head east and then south to the Boulevard

If you are coming from Interstate 95 north, get off the Boulevard exit, and head south to Broad Street. From there, you'll want to head west to Hamilton Street and then take Interstate 195 north to Interstate 64 west.

