NASCAR driver Kyle Busch stops to greet fans in RIR traffic

Teammates Kyle Busch and Carl Edwards battled it out Sunday and even made history as it came down to a photo finish at Richmond International Raceway.

While Kyle Busch ended up coming in second, that did not stop him from showing his love back to his fans after the race.

Busch posted a video this week on his Instagram account showing him stuck in traffic on Laburnum Avenue. He then hopped out of the car and ran up to the truck in front of him and signed a fan's hat and waved to fans in traffic.

On his Instagram page, he posted, "You never know, I'll even jump out and sign autographs."

This was the second time in weeks that he has done something like this for fans stuck in traffic.

He did this a couple of Sundays ago after winning in Martinsville.

