Hokiemoji: an emoji keyboard made for Virginia Tech students, fans

Calling all Virginia Tech fans! An emoji keyboard featuring the HokieBird is now live.

In addition to the HokieBird, "Hokiemojis" include expressions from Virginia Tech athletics, as well as phrases and icons connected to campus life, according to The Collegiate Times. The emojis include chicken parmesan, which is served in one of the dining halls on campus, a skunk, and the duck couple.

The free app by Swyft Media is available to download on Android and iOS devices. Plans to develop an emoji keyboard began last fall when the emoji keyboard company proposed a keyboard design to university officials, The Collegiate Times reported.

"While I liked a lot of their designs, I just got really excited and thought, 'We could do so much more,’" Kristan Cole, licensing and trademarks director for University Relations, told The Collegiate Times. "We said, 'Actually, we'd like to give it a shot. Who's closer to Virginia Tech than the people working here and in it?’"

The emojis were designed by two student designers who work for the university.

"I think we as students were able to contribute things that were really relevant to our school, as students who go here and part of the student life culture,” said Amanda Robinson, a sophomore visual communication design major who designed the HokieBird faces.

The goal was to give the Virginia Tech community a way they can speak with one another through text and social media, according to Cole.

The university says they're exploring the idea of adding emojis and GIFs in the future.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12