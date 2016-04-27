Pop-Tarts is introducing two new soda-infused flavors

Calling all root beer and orange soda lovers! Kellogg's Pop-Tarts is introducing two new flavors: A&W Root Beer and Crush Orange.

The A&W Root Beer Pop-Tarts will have a root beer-flavored filling inside a golden crust and will be topped with white frosting and brown, red, and orange "crunchlets."

The Crush Orange Pop-Tarts will have a citrus-flavored filling with white frosting and orange string icing.

"We're always trying to surprise our fans with flavors they'll love," said Angela Gusse, director of marketing for Pop-Tarts. "Pop-Tarts and soda pop is a fun, new flavor combination – the Frosted A&W Root Beer and Frosted Crush Orange varieties are so different from our fruity and dessert-type tarts, and this is our first beverage-inspired flavor. We're excited to welcome them to our Pop-Tarts family!"

The new Pop-Tarts will be available nationwide in May 2016.

