Ruffin Mill Road reopens in Chesterfield after tractor trailer crash

Tractor trailer on Ruffin Mill Road (Source: NBC12) Tractor trailer on Ruffin Mill Road (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

VDOT says a tractor trailer overturned on Ruffin Mill Road blocking both lanes of traffic throughout the morning.

The road was closed between Woods Edge Road and Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield. It reopened at noon. 

There are no reports of how the truck crashed or if there were any injuries. .

