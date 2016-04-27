Henrico schools work to combat heroin epidemic

Two local schools are working to combat the heroin epidemic happening in Virginia.

Godwin and Deep Run high schools held two forums this week to create a conversation about addiction. Parents, students, and former basketball player Chris Herren shared their stories.

Over 1,000 people attended the forum at Godwin.

Officials say heroin addiction is plaguing Virginia and the nation. State officials attribute 800 deaths to heroin and opioid use in 2015.

Chesterfield County says heroin and opioid addiction is a problem there too. Chesterfield police say there was an 183 percent increase in heroin overdose fatalities in the first three months of 2016, compared to the same time frame in 2015. They are holding a treatment training at the technical training center at the Thomas R. Fulgham Center from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

235 people from law enforcement to medical personnel will be in attendance.

