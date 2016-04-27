Henrico schools work to combat heroin epidemic

Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
A Sandston family is demanding action after they lose a loved one to the heroin epidemic. JW Taylor died in February after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl.More >>
A Sandston family is demanding action after they lose a loved one to the heroin epidemic. JW Taylor died in February after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl.More >>
A Manakin Sabot man claimed his $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers in the May 2 Mega Millions drawing.More >>
A Manakin Sabot man claimed his $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers in the May 2 Mega Millions drawing.More >>
Henrico officers are investigating a serious accident involving one of their own.More >>
Henrico officers are investigating a serious accident involving one of their own.More >>
For the second night in a row, someone shot at Dominion equipment in the Varina area.More >>
For the second night in a row, someone shot at Dominion equipment in the Varina area.More >>