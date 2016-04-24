Chesterfield Police search for man who attempted to rob Burger King

Chesterfield Police are searching for a man they say attempted to rob a Burger King Sunday.

It happened around 8:53 p.m. at the restaurant located at 20867 Woodpecker Road, which is in the same shopping center of the Food Lion that was robbed Sunday morning. Chesterfield Police say the robberies appear to be related.

Police said the suspect went into the restaurant, approached an employee, and wrote a note demanding money. The suspect ran from the scene without the cash.

Officials say the man who attempted to rob the restaurant is about 5'5" and has a thin build. Police say he was wearing a black trench coat and a white mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

