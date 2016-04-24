Bruce Springsteen covers 'Purple Rain' to pay tribute to Prince - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bruce Springsteen covers 'Purple Rain' to pay tribute to Prince

Bruce Springsteen (Source: Stan Goldstein on YouTube) Bruce Springsteen (Source: Stan Goldstein on YouTube)
BROOKLYN, NY (WWBT) -

Bruce Springsteen was all about the "Purple Rain" at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn Saturday night.

He opened his show covering the famous song to pay tribute to Prince, who died Thursday at the age of 57.

