Chesterfield Police searching for Food Lion robbery suspect

Another photo of suspect in Food Lion robbery (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Another photo of suspect in Food Lion robbery (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Chesterfield Police are searching for a man who robbed a Food Lion near the tri-cities area.

It happened at 10:44 a.m. Sunday at the store located at 20821 Woodpecker Road.

Police say the man entered the store, approached an employee, and then wrote a note demanding money. The suspect ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black man with a dark complexion, has a thin build, and is approximately 5'5". Officials tell us he was wearing a black hoodie, a white mask, and black and white camo-style pants.

Chesterfield Police say this appears to be related to an attempted robbery at a Chesterfield Burger King later on Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12