Bus driver of UVA baseball team dies after team bus crashes in Miami

The bus driver, who lost consciousness while transporting the University of Virginia baseball team, died at the hospital on Friday.

The Cavaliers baseball team was traveling from the Miami airport to its hotel late Thursday afternoon when the driver, identified as 72-year-old Bernard Martin by The Daily Press, suffered a medical emergency, which led to a crash.

According to NBC29 in Charlottesville, the bus was in the midst of crossing U.S. Route 1 when Martin lost consciousness, prompting UVA's coaching staff to spring forth and try to get the bus back under control.

The news station reports the bus ended up crashing into three parked cars and a motor scooter before coming to a stop next to a tree.

Aid was rendered to the driver by team staff until Miami Fire and Rescue crews arrived.

University officials said no members of the team or staff were injured in the accident. The team was later moved onto another bus and reached their hotel later Thursday night.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the bus driver and his family," a university spokesperson said in a statement.

NBC29 reports Martin was taken to Mercy Hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12