Petersburg finance director fired in latest shakeup

Petersburg finance director fired in latest leadership shakeup

Another city of Petersburg official is out of a job. This time it's the director of the Finance Department.

Director Irvin Carter's last day at work was Tuesday. It was a move that was made quietly, not addressed by city leaders at Tuesday's council meeting.

Mayor Howard Myers says Irvin Carter was served notice that his services were no longer needed as the finance director. The city is not saying why.

"Sometimes change is needed so you can move forward," said Councilman John Hart.

Hart had nothing to do with the decision, but can't help but be concerned with the city's finances.

"We’re in a position right now where we can definitely do better," he said.

A recent audit revealed a $4 million deficit last year with the city's finances. That's on top of an anticipated $3.5 million dollar budget shortfall next year. The city has $10 million dollars in uncollected back taxes.

"Everyone, including myself and others in the city, we have to pay the taxes so we can start paying the bills," Hart said.

Turns out, his name is listed on the delinquent taxpayer list posted over the weekend.

"It comes out of mortgage escrow so they pay it when they pay it. It's not a thing of I'm not paying. That was a last year thing and my escrow will be paid,"

Hart said.

Since the city’s budget woes, a host of city officials were either fired or stepped down. Just last week, there was an effort to unseat Mayor Myers, but the acting city attorney advised, there's no legal standing to do so.

Mayor Myers addressed a crowd at a City Council meeting on Tuesday in what some call an explosive outburst.

"It's OK for you to do what you want to do, but it's not OK for me to defend myself," he told the crowd.

It's the latest drama unfolding as the city works to rebound following a series of events that have become heavily publicized.

"It will be corrected and we'll move forward from it. ... It's just going to take us a little time to get us to where we need to be," Hart said.

The acting City Manager says Petersburg is now working with a company that offers budgeting expertise as the search for a new finance director begins.

