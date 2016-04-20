Man arrested in Richmond following uptick in heroin cases

Police made a major drug bust in Richmond following a three-month investigation in the area's uptick in heroin use.

In just a matter of days, police will gather at the Southside Plaza to help neighbors get rid of their unwanted prescription meds. They say it's contributing to overdoses and so is heroin, which is why Elbrendel Edwards is sitting in jail now.

All over the area investigators say they're seeing more and more cases of heroin use which often ends in overdosing and police are looking to crack down.

So officers in Richmond and Chesterfield joined forces over the past few months and Tuesday, they went straight to the door of Edwards, where they say they found him with a half a kilogram of heroin and two guns. They believe he's the man behind several overdoses across the Richmond metro area. Now Edwards is facing federal drug charges.

In a larger effort to crack down on overdoses, police all over Virginia will gather for a prescription drug takeback on April 30. If you have any old prescription drugs, d rop them off at the Southside Plaza on Hull Street Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Investigators say it's good to get rid of unwanted drugs because you never know who can access them and then overdose.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12