Amtrak train strikes 2, killing 1 in Emporia

An Amtrak train struck two people in Emporia on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one dead and sending another to VCU Medical Center.

The two were struck around 1:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Low Ground Road according to Emporia police and fire officials.

The train was headed south when it struck the two men who are both from Emporia. The man killed was 26 years old and the other was 28 years old. Police have not released their names yet.

Witnesses say the crossing has lights and the gates were working. Railroad and police are investigating the crash.

Trains are once again moving, but Amtrak's online tracker shows the 80 and 92 Carolinian trains running around two hours and 45 minutes behind schedule on their way to the Staples Mill station in Richmond.

Passengers aboard those trains were stuck on the tracks for hours as emergency responders rushed to the scene, securing the area and launching an investigation. They say Amtrak personnel did not immediately comment on the delay, but eventually notified passengers that someone had been struck and killed.

For one mother traveling with her young daughter, it was enough to make her get off at the next stop in Richmond.

"Anything like this happening on the next train moving along... it was too unpredictable, so I’d rather take my chances driving," explained Melissa Boone.

Boone left Raleigh Tuesday morning with her daughter at 8 a.m. She arrived in Richmond just after 5 p.m. and chose to make other travel plans.

