Richmond Police: Man connected to fatal heroin overdoses arrested

Richmond and Chesterfield Police working a narcotics operation have arrested a man that may be linked to several deaths in the Richmond area from heroin overdoses.

Police arrested Elbrendel Edwards after an investigation that started over three months ago.

Police say Edwards had a firearm and a half kilogram of heroin when he was arrested, and they found two other firearms during the search.

Edwards faces drug-related charges, and police say they are confident he will be linked to several of the heroin overdose deaths.

