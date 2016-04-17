Mom-to-be's car stolen during labor

An Oregon woman's car was stolen while giving birth to her second child. The newborn baby's supplies were also taken.

It happened last week right outside the hospital where Casey Purcell was in labor.

The owners of an auto-repair shop in bend saw the story and wanted to help, so they gave the mother a used car.

"This is everything. You know, this is amazing. People are absolutely amazing, and this is one of the nicest things I ever seen," Purcell said.

The police did find Purcell's Honda Accord abandoned in a rural area, but it had been stripped and left unusable.

