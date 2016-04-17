Providence Forge man killed in grocery store shooting

James City County Police are making an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a Providence Forge man inside of a Farm Fresh.

The call came in around 8:05 a.m. Sunday at the Farm Fresh, located at 115 Norge Lane. Police say the victim, identified as 34-year-old Gabriel Ryan Maness, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the suspect, 55-year-old Brian Alexander Hicks, was still inside the store when they arrived on scene. He was armed with a .45 caliber handgun and had two loaded magazines in his pocket, according to police. He surrendered without further incident.

The U.S. Air Force veteran was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

The motive behind this shooting is not clear at this time. Police do not know if the victim knew the suspect or if there was an altercation between them before the shooting.

