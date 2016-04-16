Man shot in the back in Richmond's Mosby Court

Scene of the shooting

Richmond Police say a man suffered non-life threatening injures Saturday in a shooting in Mosby Court.

Officials received the call of a shooting at 6:49 p.m. from the 1900 block of Accommodation Street.

Police do not have any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

