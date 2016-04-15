Dump truck driver suffers injuries after truck overturns in Dinwiddie

A dump truck driver is suffering non-life threatening injuries after police say his truck overturned in Dinwiddie County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:41 p.m. in the 4400 block of Darvills Road, near Sharon Baptist Church.

Police say the truck was loaded with sand. One lane was closed as crews were cleaning up.

The road is now back open.

