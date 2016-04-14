Police find missing 15-year-old unharmed

The Fredericksburg Police Department says Skylyn Denson has been found and is unharmed.

Skylyn was reported missing around 4 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen at her parents' house in the 400 block of Morningside Drive.

Her parents left her at home and went to the store, according to authorities. When they came home, police say her parents found a note from Skylyn stating that she was spending a night at a friend's house.

Officials say Skylyn didn't come back home the next day. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a possibly blue sweatshirt with the word "YORK" on the front, a gold necklace, and a gold ring.

