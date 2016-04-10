Suspected burglar fires up grill during break-in

A suspected burglar was captured on video firing up the grill and cooking his own burger at a Washington, D.C. Five Guys.

The break-in happened back in March, but the surveillance video is new.

Investigators said the man followed a delivery man into the restaurant and then waited until he left. Then the suspect rummaged through the restaurant, cooked food, and stole some bottled water.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099.

