Starbucks customer becomes angry after seeing a message on his cup

A Starbucks customer ordered a Grande White Mocha but didn't remember asking for a shot of sass.

The customer was furious on what was written on his cup. It said, "Diabetes, here I come!"

The customer said the mean-spirited note only reminded him of his two sisters, who both have type one diabetes. "Seeing and knowing the struggle my sisters went through by third, fourth grade it definitely struck a nerve."

Well, the manager said the employee's behavior is absolutely not something Starbucks condones.

The customer said he doesn't need an apology. He just doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.

