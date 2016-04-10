Four people displaced after house fire breaks out in S. Richmond

The Red Cross is assisting four residents after a house fire broke out in South Richmond.

Officials say the call came in around 4:29 p.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire in the 2900 block of Hull Street, near E. 29th Street.

Smoke could be seen coming from the home when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Crews found the fire in a bedroom located in the back of the house. The fire was marked under control at 4:56 p.m., according to officials.

Right now, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Fire officials are working to determine what caused the fire and where the fire started.

