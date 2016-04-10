Massive Louisa house fire leaves family pets dead

Crews are on the scene of a massive house fire in Louisa Sunday.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. for a house fire on Paynes Mill Road, and officials say the fire could be seen from five or six miles away. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene.

Officials say the family of four, including two daughters, were not at home at the time. However, several dogs, including puppies, were killed in the fire.

The scene is still active and crews are working to salvage what's left but are having a hard time due to the wind.

Fire crews tell us the home is almost completely destroyed.

No word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12