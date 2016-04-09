Prank caller fools workers at a Burger King

A prank caller fooled workers at a Minnesota Burger King into smashing the windows of the restaurant to keep it from exploding.

Police said employees got a call Friday night from someone claiming to be from the fire department.

The caller said the restaurant was pressurized and might explode. So to relieve the pressure, the employees and manager smashed the windows.

Investigators are now trying to identify the caller.

