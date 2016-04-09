Police: Texas teacher arrested after seen repeatedly slapping student on video

A Texas high school teacher was arrested Friday after she was seen repeatedly slapping a student on video, according to NBC News.

The video posted on Twitter showed Mary Hastings, a teacher at Ozen High School in Beaumont, hitting a student five times, yelling at him, and calling him an "idiot a**." It's not clear what caused the outburst.

Hastings was arrested on one charge of assault and released on bail, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

She was placed on administrative leave, according to NBC News. The school district told NBC News "they do not condone and won't tolerate employees abusing a child."

NBC News reached out to Hastings for a comment but did not hear back.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12