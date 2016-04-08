Man's generous actions helps those who are less fortunate

A man's generous gift has gone viral on social media.

The man walked into a Utah Denny's and requested if he can have a waitress who was a single mother, according a post on Love What Matters Facebook page. The staff member thought it was odd but granted his request anyway.

The man sat there for two hours just watching people. "7 families came in and ate while you were there and you paid every one of their bills. Over $1,000 you paid for people you didn't even know," the post said.

When the employee asked why he did that, he said, "Family is everything. I've lost all mine."

The employee told him the waitress, Crystal, was living in a shelter with her son until she was able to save up enough money to get a place.

His bill was $21.24, and he left Crystal a $1,500 tip. According to the post, Crystal is getting a new place because of his tip, and seven families ate for free.

"I hope you read this because you're truly an amazing person, and you stole the hearts of every one of us here. Thank you."

