Flight passengers help man say goodbye to his sister in the most perfect way

Rex Ridenoure's sister, LouAnn, was a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines for 34 years. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with cancer and became very ill.

He left her for a work trip because she told him she'd be fine, according to WXIA. While sitting in the Southwest Airlines terminal at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport, he said he felt close to LouAnn, even though he was 2,300 miles away from her home in Arizona.

Saying goodbye wasn't something he was ready to do yet, but little did he know he would be on a flight full of passengers who helped him say goodbye in the perfect way.

Rex passed his phone around to strangers, showing them pictures of LouAnn and telling them about her struggle with pancreatic cancer. By the end of his flight, he received 96 notes written on napkins. Passengers shared stories of their family members' battle with cancer.

