Netflix users will have to cough up more dough to stream TV shows, movies

Millions of Netflix customers will have to cough up some more dough to stream their favorite movies and TV shows.

The price will go up to $9.99 for those who were grandfathered into paying $7.99 a month for the standard streaming plan.

Analysts estimate about 17 million people, or 37 percent of Netflix's U.S. subscribers, will be affected, according to CNN Money.

The annual price for Netflix will increase from $95.88 to $119.88, which will end up being more expensive than Amazon Prime.

In May 2014, Netflix raised the price from $7.99 a month to $9.99 a month for their new subscribers.

