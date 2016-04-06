Henrico Police charge brothers with manufacturing meth

Henrico Police identified two men arrested in a methamphetamine bust on Wednesday.

Brothers Antonio Dewayne Fiorillo, 42, and Christopher Neal Fiorillo, 40, were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine in homes on Danville Street and Huntsman Road.

HAZMAT teams and police found evidence of methamphetamine production at the homes during simultaneous search warrants executed Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a child was at the home on Huntsman Road at the time police arrived and that child protective services are assisting. That scene was close enough to Seven Pines Elementary School that the school was briefly placed on lockdown around noon, according to Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks.

Jenks says the school was locked down as a precautionary measure after the school was notified by police that they would be executing a search warrant in the area. School business went on as normal, but security was heightened. No one was allowed in or out of the building during the time.

While the road remained closed into the evening, it did not affect student dismissal. Jenks said students were able to still get home safely, with some being walked home by police officers if they lived in the closed-off area.

The school district also sent out messages to parents to keep them aware of the situation.

Meanwhile, the HAZMAT team geared up and collected materials used to make meth. The materials, police warned, could be "volatile" and could easily cause an explosion.

Since the team is extensively trained and uses specialized equipment, Lt. Chris Eley with Henrico Police pointed out there should be no lingering danger to those living in the area as the HAZMAT team will completely remove any hazardous material from the area.

