Police: Man shoots self after hitting parked cars and injuring a pedestrian in Church Hill

Police are investigating an incident in Church Hill where a driver shot himself after hitting parked cars and injuring another.

The incident happened in the 700 block of North 32nd Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the man hit a parked car, which then caused a domino-effect.

A pedestrian was also hit during the incident but has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

