Escalator mishap sends Flyers' fans tumbling to the ground

An escalator started speeding up, sending Philadelphia Flyers fans tumbling to the ground in a pile.

No injuries were reported, according to the company that owns and operates the Wells Fargo Center.

The mishap happened after the Flyers' 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in Philadelphia, and the escalator was crowded with fans leaving the game.

A representative for Comcast-Spectator said the escalator was immediately closed and was not in use for the next basketball game at the same location.

