Frozen broccoli being recalled over fears of listeria contamination

Some bags of frozen broccoli are being recalled over fears of listeria contamination.

The bags say Wylwood on them and are voluntarily being recalled in 11 states, including Virginia.

The affected bags have the UPC number 5193300110. Anyone who has the product is urged to throw it away.

Listeria causes serious, and at times, fatal infections in children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

Thankfully, the company says no illnesses have been associated with the product so far.

