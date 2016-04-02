Russell Wilson stops by to visit his youth football team

Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Richmond native Russell Wilson stopped by to visit his youth football team, the Tuckahoe Tomahawks.

"Got to visit my old Pop Warner team today," Wilson wrote on his Facebook page. "This field was where I picked up my very first football. Word is their new QB is pretty good....wonder if I could still keep up with these guys?"

