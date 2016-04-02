Driver arrested for DUI after crash in Chester - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Driver arrested for DUI after crash in Chester

CHESTER, VA (WWBT) -

A driver was arrested for DUI after a car crash in Chester.

Chesterfield Police said the driver was speeding when his car flipped after hitting another vehicle. It happened on Chester Road around 8 p.m., not far from Route 10.

There were no injuries, according to officials.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly