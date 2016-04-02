Crews working to determine cause of apartment fire in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Crews working to determine cause of apartment fire in Richmond

2800 block of N. Avenue (Source: Google Maps) 2800 block of N. Avenue (Source: Google Maps)
RICHMOND, VA

Crews are determining what caused an apartment fire in the city's Northside.

It happened in the 2800 block of North Avenue, located near W. Brookland Park Boulevard. Crews saw heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.

The fire was quickly marked under control, and everyone got out safely.

