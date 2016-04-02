Richmond Flying Squirrels says goodbye to one of their mascots

The Richmond Flying Squirrels just announced their mascot Parker the Rally Pig will retire before the 2016 season.

According to a press release, Parker wanted "to go out on top of his game as one of the best rally-inciting mascots alive."

Parker, along with fellow mascot Zinger the Acorn, moved from The Diamond to a small farm in Chester.

“Parker has meant a lot to our fans and this organization and we will miss seeing him around the ballpark on a daily basis,” Flying Squirrels' Vice President and COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said in a press release. "Over the years Parker and I became really close, we talked every day so I had a feeling this might be coming. The trend nowadays is for athletes to pack it up in their prime, look at Calvin Johnson and others. We are happy for Parker that he might be able to mingle with more pigs than people down on the farm.”

The loveable mascot joined the Flying Squirrels on March 6, 2011 and was originally known as "Piggy 3." He even made an appearance on ESPN.

The Flying Squirrels will unveil their new female mascot on Opening Night, which is April 14. Jerome Bettis will be throwing out the first pitch.

BREAKING: The @GoSquirrels announce Parker the Rally pig has retired. He'll live out his days at a farm in Chester pic.twitter.com/vtpkGH8riZ — Matt Estreich (@MattNBC12) April 2, 2016

