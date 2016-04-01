The Heroes Memorial Foundation hosts 'Lights On' event for fallen trooper

The Heroes Memorial Foundation will have a "Lights On" event for Trooper Chad Dermyer.

Typically, a blue light is placed in a window or somewhere visible in your home to honor the fallen officer.

53 Hours, an awareness group on Facebook, created the event page asking everyone to leave the Lights On starting next Sunday, April 10, at 9 p.m. The page already has hundreds of people saying they're participating.

If you already have your blue lights, there's no need to wait until next Sunday. You can show your support and leave your lights on tonight.

