Petersburg mother accused of killing child convicted of involuntary manslaughter

A Petersburg mother, accused of killing her only child back in 2014, was convicted of two lesser charges Friday afternoon, after three days of emotional testimony.

Kadijah Mungin was sentenced to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and another five years for concealment.

On Thursday, she admitted she wrapped her newborn baby in a towel and placed him in a garbage bag.

"I panicked," Mungin said when she realized her child was no longer moving. She said after giving birth, her newborn was face down in her bathroom toilet. "I didn’t want him to drown," she told the court. She said she picked him up and placed tissue in the baby's mouth to stop him from bleeding.

A Medical Examiner testified that may have been lethal. He said there was so much tissue in the baby's mouth, it blocked baby Joshua’s airways.

A forensics expert testified Mungin did multiple Internet searches at the onset of her pregnancy, including topics related to abortion, how to induce child birth and even read articles about "women who killed their children."

Mungin's defense claimed she wasn't the only person who had access to her computer while she attended James Madison University.

After learning she was pregnant, Mungin admitted she was referred to several doctors for follow-up but never contacted them.

Mungin's first trial in her baby boy's death ended in a mistrial last year. She was originally charged with first-degree murder in her baby's death, but the charges have been reduced.

