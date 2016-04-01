Police report person shot on the city's Southside

Police say a person was shot on the city's Southside Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Boston Ave. and Jeff Davis Highway.

Authorities say the victim was then driven to the intersection of W. Franklin and Belvidere streets around. Crews were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Police found the victim and transported him to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect or motive information at this time.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12