3 suspects charged with attempted murder of 16-year-old in Richmond shooting

Richmond police arrested three suspects involved in a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Police charged 18-year-old Keon C. Anderson, 19-year-old Corey L. Cosby, and 18-year-old Todd W. Jones with attempted murder. They were arrested in connection to a shooting in the 2200 block of N. 25th Street.

When officers on the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened near the Fairfield community Easter Egg Hunt.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrests.

Anyone with any information on this shooting can call Major Crimes Detective Kevin Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

