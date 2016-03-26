Beachgoers reunite man with military ring

A metal detector hunter made a reunion possible two years in the making.

Dillon Sprole said he was in an Orlando gas station bathroom two years ago when he took his military ring off and accidentally left without it. The U.S. Army reservist says he thought it was gone forever, but Larry Hale found the ring during his most recent trip to the Florida beaches.

Hale's wife Darcy used Facebook to track down Sprole, whose name was engraved inside the band. "We are very patriotic and we support our military wholeheartedly, and we knew it had to mean something to someone," she said.

Sprole put the ring back on his finger at the reunion and said he won't be taking it off again.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12