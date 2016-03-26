Man suffering non-life threatening injuries in Henrico shooting

Henrico Police are investigating a shooting after a person was shot in the county's West End Friday.

It happened just before midnight in the 800 block of Castile Place at the Kings Crossing Apartments, which is near the intersection of Patterson Ave. and Pump Rd.

Police say a man was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

Officials are looking for three men in connection to the shooting. Police say they received information about the suspects from the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

