Richmond Police: One person dead after shooting in Mosby Court

Police are reporting one person is dead after a shooting in Richmond's Mosby Court Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street at 5:29 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police will release his identity once they notify his family.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Victoria Griffith-Matko at (804) 646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12