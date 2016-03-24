Richmond Police charge man in connection to February homicide

Richmond Police have charged a man in connection to a homicide in February.

Police have charged 34-year-old Japell L. Christian with murder, attempted robbery, abduction, three counts use of firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Feb. 9 around 9:52 p.m., officers were called to the 5700 block of Thorndale Lane for a report of a shooting. Police arrived on scene and found two men inside the house suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities found one of the victims, 30-year-old Veka "Shawn" Chham, in a room upstairs.

Another man, 30-year-old Akeem J. Williams, was found dead on the first floor of the building. Police have originally classified his death as a death investigation, but it is now ruled as a justifiable homicide after an investigation with the Commonwealth Attorney's office.

Christian has been in custody since Feb. 17 on an unrelated charge.

Anyone with further information on this incident or this suspect to call Major Crimes Detective Jon Bridges at (804) 646-4494 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

