Petersburg school board votes to close area school

The Petersburg school board has voted to close Vernon Johns Junior High.

Interim Superintendent Linda Shifflette says closing the school could save the system $40,000 a year.

Since the plan was approved, eighth graders would go to Peabody Middle School, with ninth graders heading to Petersburg High School.

