Richmond Police arrest third suspect in connection to death of 12-year-old

Richmond Police arrested a Chesterfield man in connection to the death of Amiya Moses, the 12-year-old who was killed back in December.

Detectives arrested Davarn M. Hancock, 22, and charged him with homicide. Police issued a homicide warrant on March 13 while he was in custody for a separate offense.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. back on Dec. 19, 2015, to the 4900 block of Old Brook Road for a report of a person shot. When police arrived on scene, they found Amiya behind a building, where she was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police have arrested two other people in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Gary Bailey at 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

