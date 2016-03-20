State Police searching for I-295 shooting suspect

Virginia State Police say a man reported someone fired shots into his vehicle as he was driving down Interstate 295.

Police say at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, they were notified about a suspicious vehicle being involved in the shooting along Interstate 295, near mile marker 22 and Route 5 (New Market Road). Authorities described the suspicious car as a silver sedan.

A man from Richmond, who was driving a black 2011 Honda Accord, says the silver sedan pulled up alongside him and reports there was a loud bang. He says the car then sped off.

Police later found the black Honda Accord in a parking lot along Route 5 with two bullet holes in the driver's side door.

Police say the driver of the Honda was evaluated by Henrico Rescue at the scene but did not need additional treatment. Authorities say the driver's wife and children were inside the car at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Police do not know if the shooting was random.

Anyone with any information about the suspect's car, or the shooting, is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.

