1 person taken to hospital due to severe burns in Colonial Heights house fire

Colonial Heights and Chesterfield Fire crews are on scene of a house fire where one person was injured.

It happened in the 900 block of Yorkshire Road, just off of Conduit Road.

Officials say the person suffered severe burns and was taken to VCU Medical Center.

Crews say the fire was ruled accidental.

