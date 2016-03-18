Activity still suspended at Honeywell plant in Chester

Activity is still suspended after Chesterfield Fire crews battled a second-alarm fire at the Honeywell plant in Chester on Friday.

2nd alarm called for at Honeywell on Bermuda Hundred Rd — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) March 19, 2016

Crews were called to the plant, located at 4600 Bermuda Hundred Road, shortly after 9 p.m.

Both Chesterfield and Honeywell crews worked to battle the fire, and they are still on scene to make sure everything is safe.

Officials issued a statement regarding the fire:

“Honeywell’s Chesterfield plant experienced a fire in one of its production areas around 9 p.m. Friday. There are no reported injuries or reported offsite impacts from the incident at this time. The fire was extinguished by the facility’s fire brigade, aided by local firefighters who responded to the plant. The cause of the fire in under investigation and the operations in the affected area have been suspended.”

The fire was marked under control at 10 p.m.

About 300 workers, including 210 production and maintenance employees, are employed at Honeywell's Chesterfield site.

The plant was built and started producing nylon in 1955.

According to their website, Honeywell has invested more than $40 million in its Chesterfield plant within the last five years. They have invested in projects that support health, safety and the environment.

The investigation is ongoing.

