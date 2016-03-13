UVA earns #1 seed in NCAA Tournament, VCU #10 seed - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UVA earns #1 seed in NCAA Tournament, VCU #10 seed

NCAA logo (Source: Wikimedia Commons) NCAA logo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
(WWBT) -

UVA and VCU will both be playing in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

UVA earned a #1 seed in the Midwest region and will be playing in Raleigh against #16 seed Hampton on Thursday.

VCU earned a #10 seed in the West region and will be playing in Oklahoma City against #7 seed Oregon State at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

On the other hand, Richmond announced they will not be participating in any postseason tournaments due to costs.

Click here for a printable bracket.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly