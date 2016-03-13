UVA earns #1 seed in NCAA Tournament, VCU #10 seed

UVA and VCU will both be playing in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

UVA earned a #1 seed in the Midwest region and will be playing in Raleigh against #16 seed Hampton on Thursday.

#UVA the no. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 13, 2016

VCU earned a #10 seed in the West region and will be playing in Oklahoma City against #7 seed Oregon State at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

#VCU a 10th seed playing Oregon State in Oklahoma City on Friday. @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 13, 2016

On the other hand, Richmond announced they will not be participating in any postseason tournaments due to costs.

Richmond says they will not participate in a postseason tournament. The Spiders finish with a 16-16 record. — Matt Estreich (@MattNBC12) March 13, 2016

@terrancedeanes they probably could have played in the CBI or CIT. But it actually costs teams $ to play in those. likely why they said no. — Matt Estreich (@MattNBC12) March 13, 2016

Click here for a printable bracket.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12